LAHORE - A 10th class student reportedly died from a head injury after his teacher at a private school allegedly smashed his head into classroom’s wall in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Thursday. Hafiz Hunain Bilal was a student of American Lyectuff, Gulshan Ravi branch. His teacher allegedly started beating him after he failed to memorise his lesson. After the incident, police reached the scene and arrested teacher Kamran Hashmi and the school principal. According to Hunain’s family, some of his class fellows heard him saying moments before his death: “Sir, I can’t breathe; I’m feeling suffocated.” Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas took notice of the incident and said. “Student’s death is a tragic incident. We will ensure arrest of the teacher who committed this crime and he will meet his fate,” he said.