KHANEWAL - Two brothers were shot dead while another sustained injuries over a land dispute at Basti Kumharanwali near Makhdoompur, tehsil Kaborwala district Khanewal.

According to the district police officer, Umer Saeed Malik, Ajmal Shah had a dispute with Sajjad urf Saju Tarager over two kanal of agri land. Accused Saju Taragar started firing on the rival party in which Ajmal Husain and his brother Tajamal Hussain died on the spot while Muzaffar Shah was injured.

Dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Makhdoompur Hospital for autopsy while the district police has started the investigations.Later, District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Umer Saeed reached on the spot after hearing call on 15, he formed a special team led by a DSP to investigate the incident.