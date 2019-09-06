Share:

KARACHI - Two Policemen were arrested on Thursday for harassing and taking bribe from citizens on Shaheed Millat Road. They were arrested and a case against both was registered at Bahadurabad Police Station on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, said a statement. AIGP-Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had advised the citizens to report to him on his Whatsapp No 03435142770, if they find any cop harassing or taking bribe from citizens while patrolling on foot or on motorbike, police mobile or during picketing.

He warned the police officers and personnel of strict departmental action in case of negligence, abuse of power and any other illegal activity.