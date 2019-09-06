Share:

The police arrested two members of a robber gang with looted valuables during a robbery attempt.

According to details, on Thursday-Friday midnight, two robbers break opened the shop owned by Abdul Wahid Khatti, located at main bus stop in Sujawal city and looted the valuables and cash from the shop.

However, the night watchman informed the police after which it reached the scene and arrested both robbers identified as Aslam Kohrai and Muhammad Kohrai belonging to a looter gang after minor resistance.

The police confiscated the recovered valuables, cash which was later handed over to owner of shop and after registering a case against the detainee started an investigation.