FAISALABAD - The universities must ensure quality education and research work at par with international standards that is only way to combat challenges facing the country, said Higher Education Commission Quality Assurance Agency Managing Director Dr Nadia Tahir.

She addressed the workshop on issues and challenges of Quality Enhancement in higher education arranged by Quality Enhancement Cell, UAF. She stressed upon the teachers to refurbish the skills of the students as the future of the country reins in their hands. She was of view that only knowledge-based enemies were making headways with paced progress in every sphere of life. She added that Quality Enhancement Cells are functioning in 150 universities of the country.

She said that QAA was working to safeguard public interest by enforcing good practices in education and encouraging continuous improvement in quality in higher education. She showed her concern that in the many university, statuary bodies meetings are not held for the last many months. It hampers the process of smooth functioning of the varsities.

She said that universities must eye on the international rankings like Times ranking to find their space in the global recognized educational institutions. She said that they were aimed at policy making and development of practical guidelines of quality assurance in the higher degree programs.