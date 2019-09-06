Share:

KARACHI - Veteran actor, director and producer Abid Ali passed away on Thursday, his family confirmed. He was 67. His funeral prayers will be offered today at Masjid E Aashiq in Bahria Town, Karachi after Friday prayers (1pm).

The actor had been hospitalised for two months due to a terminal liver disease.

The veteran actor had received the prestigious President’s Award for Pride of Performance. He has three daughters, including Rahma Aly and model and actress Iman Aly.

Abid was recently seen in the movie Heer Maan Ja alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq.

He acquired fame by working in ‘Waris’ play written by Amjad Islam Amjad. Born and educated in Quetta, since his childhood Abid Ali was attracted toward arts, writing stories and painting. He first entered Radio Pakistan before going to Lahore after some struggle and launching his successful TV career with PTV’s drama serial ‘Jhok Sial’ in 1973.

From 1969 till 1973, Ali remained in Quetta and worked with Radio Pakistan.

He later moved to Lahore where he struggled for a year. Soon enough, he found fame with some of his most memorable performances. Abid Ali launched himself as a director and producer with the 1993-hit drama Dasht, also the first private production for Pakistan, while the same year, for PTV this time, he directed the drama serial ‘Doosra Aasman’.

Abid has also worked in numerous dramas such as Mehendi, Diyar-e-Dil, Daldal, Moorat, Rukhsati, Baitiyaan, Bad Gumaan, Gushtakh Ishq, Naagin and others.

