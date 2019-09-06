Share:

SIALKOT - While recalling his war-memories Ghazi of 1965 War Subedar (r) Muhammad Ibrahim said that the whole world watched the Pakistani nation dropping even the last drops of their blood for defending the homeland from Indian troops and knocking out the invading army af­ter the big defeat.

He said, “The Defence Day of Paki­stan reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 50 years ago, proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan is unassailable. September 6 stands out as a symbol of our endur­ing display of unity, Faith and Disci­pline as a nation.”

He added, “Pakistan defeated the nefarious designs of the enemy, be­deviled by its arrogance of numerical superiority. It is the day to pay hom­age to our Shuhada and Ghazis, and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of velour and supreme sacrific­es. The day also proclaims that the proud sons of this valiant nation are even capable of defending the sacred frontiers of the Motherland.”

Ghazi Muhammad Ibrahim, who had been serving as Subedar in Pak Amy during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, revealed that the cunning Indian army had displayed the Pakistani flags on the attacking India tanks to deceive the Pak Army the local people, when the India invaded into Pakistan during the night of Septem­ber 06, 1965 near Chawinda-Sialkot.

Soon, the local people and Pak Army soldiers came to know this reality, he said. “Then, Indian Army attacked Chawinda with 600 Indian tanks. It was a major Indian attack, which was repulsed by Pakistan Army and the local brave people, who had laid down under the attack­ing and Invading Indian tanks with the heavy bombs on their bodies. He revealed that they blew up all the In­dian tanks by sacrificing their lives and they made Chawinda as the grave yard of the destroyed Indian tanks there,” he added.

He said that there was no doubt to say that the Chawinda had become a big graveyard of Indian tanks were ruined by the Pak Army and local people , who had blown up them­selves while laying under these in­vading tanks to save the mother land by sacrificing their lives as well.