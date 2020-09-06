Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported five more deaths and 513 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 298,025. The country’s death toll stands at 6,340 after the virus claimed five more lives during the past 24 hours. At least 282,553 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has reported 84 new cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total to 36,498. Balochistan has reported 112 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 13,157. One more patient succumbed to the pandemic as the death toll reached 144. Around 11,861 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 31 virus cases over the last 24 hours. No new death was reported during this period. Twelve cases each were reported in the capital and GB while AJK recorded seven cases. Punjab has reported 74 coronavirus cases and 2 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 97,118 while the death toll is 2,208. Sindh has reported 230 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 130,483. No death was reported in the province. So far 2,422 people have succumbed to the disease in the province. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 has been recognised worldwide. In a tweet on Saturday, the minister said all elements of the state including civil, military, federal and provincial were together to deal with the novel coronavirus. He said the same approach will be applied to deal with Karachi’s problems as he wrote, “Pakistan’s winning streak has started”.