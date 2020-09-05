Share:

MULTAN -Punjab agriculture minister Naumaan Langrial said all possible resources were being utilized to achieve set target of cotton bales.

The cooperation among all cotton stakeholders was of vital importance to meet the challenge.

He said this during a meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG), at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), here on Saturday.

The ongoing situation of cotton crop was satisfactory, Naumaan said, adding that all the field formations had been directed to visit fields and guide farmers to enhance productivity. Similarly, additional staff was also deputed for awareness and guidance of the peasants. The agriculture department seized fake pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 170 million during crackdown. About rainy spell, he remarked that they evolved a special plan in that regard.