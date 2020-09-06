Share:

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Provincial Civil Services Association (APPCSA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect rights of 4,000 provincial civil servants.

In the letter, APPCSA pointed out that it was promised that 680 provincial posts would be denotified by 20th July, 2020, making these posts available for the provincial civil service officers & other technical officers, but the promise had not been fulfilled so far.

Tariq Mahamood Awan, Coordinator APPCSA, in the letter said the association would fully support government’s endeavours to make reforms in civil service for the rule of law & good governance. He said in meetings with representatives of the provincial civil services it was promised on several occasions by Dr. lshrat Hussnin that provincial posts occupied by PAS/DMG in provinces would be withdrawn to provide some breathing space and motivation to the Provincial Civil Servants. He claimed that in the recent meeting also it was once again promised that 680 provincial posts would be denotified by 20th July, 2020 making these posts available for the provincial civil service officers & other technical officers. He alleged that PAS/DMG officers in offices were paying no heed to APPCSA recommendations and were trying to handicap reform process and shape it in line with their interests.

He requested the Prime Minister to intervene into the matter to reform the civil service in accordance with the needs of the time and strengthening the people supporting Dr. lshrat Hussain for taking steps solely in the interests of country.