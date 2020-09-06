Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 4th meeting of public-private partnership policy and monitoring board held on Saturday.

The meeting approved starting Rawalpindi Ring Road Project under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode with a cost of Rs50 billion. The meeting also gave in-principle approval to appoint a transaction adviser for ten other projects and endorsed the decisions made in the 3rd meeting.

Secretary Board and member PPP cell Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed about PPP mode projects.

Addressing the meeting, the CM stated that every promise made with the residents of Rawalpindi will be fulfilled and hoped the ring road will solve the traffic problems besides boosting economic activities. He directed that there should be no delay in the timeline and necessary matters should be expedited adding that the government will provide full support in this regard.

He also directed to minimise the processing time adding that PPP mode projects should be on-ground without any delay.

A suitable mechanism should be devised to early start the PPP mode projects while giving due attention to the legal aspects.

He disclosed that the Punjab government will start construction work of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road in the next few days.

Public-Private Partnership mode should be encouraged for the construction of hospitals in future and a comprehensive business model be devised for the said purpose, he said and further stated that PTI government believes in best service delivery in the health sector.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, Mian Shafi Muhammad MPA, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, SMBR and Secretaries attended the meeting while Commissioner Rawalpindi and DG RDA participated through video link.

Nation salutes to brave sons who sacrificed lives for country: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated the nation salutes the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country.

The memories of martyrs of 1965 war are still alive in the hearts of the people and the whole nation is paying tributes to all those martyrs today who had rendered invaluable sacrifices for the defence of the country.

In his message, the CM stated that martyrs are the pride of the nation adding that the war of September 1965 is a bright chapter of defence history of the country. The armed forces of Pakistan gave a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression and wrote immortal stories of bravery, courage and valour while defending the motherland.

He stated that armed forces, as well as the whole nation, stood like a solid rock and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

In fact, world history is unable to present any other example of bravery rendered by Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The passion exhibited by the nation is still needed to further strengthen national unity and Pakistani nation, and the brave Armed Forces of Pakistan, are fully united to counter any threat to the security of Pakistan. Today, we should make a commitment that every sacrifice will be given for the defence of the motherland and the whole nation also expresses complete solidarity and unity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the CM concluded.