Share:

Separate change of guards ceremonies aas held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal today, as the nation is observing 55th Defence and Martyrs Day.

In Karachi, three women and 46 male cadets of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy took over guard duties at the Quaid’s mausoleum.

In Lahore, an elegant change of guards ceremony was also organized at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum where a contingent of the Punjab Rangers took over guard duties.