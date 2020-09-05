Share:

Today, the world is growing faster in the era of modern technology along with the trend of social networks. Social networks have become a part of one’s life and many businesses of government and non-government sector runs and depends on it. Here many people and youth are using different sites and making accounts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to interact with relatives and strangers.

Social networks have been changing the life of every person in many ways. People have become addicted to social networks and sites, and can not live without it. Nowadays, the most popular application is Facebook which is mostly used by teenagers. They waste their hours on Facebook by sharing different material instead of giving deep attention to education which is quite alarming for the emerging youth. Here many are spending their day and night by using social networks carelessly without any deep consideration. Using social networks is not a crime or wrong but should be limited.

DOLAT CHANDANI,

Tharparkar.