Share:

LAHORE - Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed in the country on Sunday (today) to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of occupied Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

At an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Dr. Arif Alvi will confer upon military awards to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces in recognition of their meritorious services to the nation.

The day’s activities will also include visiting the families of martyrs as well as monuments built in their memory. Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and national newspapers will broadcast and print special events containing national songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland.