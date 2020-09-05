Share:

Living in Karachi comes with a multitude of problems, one of which being a dilapidating drainage system. Blocked and overflowing drains coupled with excessive rains makes for a conducive environment for bacteria and disease to grow. Now, the threat of the outbreak of typhoid and cholera presents another obstacle for the government to resolve.

The post-rain civic conditions of the provincial capital spark alarm across the country. Throughout the course of decades, despite public outcry, authorities have been unable to create a separate drainage system for rain water and sewerage. So much so that last week, the entire system collapsed completely and caused still-standing water, mixed with waste of all kinds, to infiltrate the city’s water supply and infrastructure. This is only made worse by the encroachments of major drains which causes an already inefficient system to become completely useless. It was one thing if these concerns were new, a consequence of such intense rainfall this year, but the reality is that time and time again, authorities have been urged to come up with solutions but little has been done throughout the course of decades.

Karachi’s filthy water has now become breeding grounds for water borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A and E, dengue, gastroenteritis and more. Skin and eye infections are expected to become common as people are exposed to different kinds of bacteria. Even instances of electrocution have increased in the past two weeks, causing many innocent individuals to succumb to death. Even though the government is urging the population to adopt preventative health measures, it’s appalling that the need has arisen in the first place. If action was taken diligently, none of these problems would have eaten away at Karachi.

It is about time that all relevant authorities get their act together and propose fixes to problems that seem to have remained so long as time stands. Otherwise, we risk the wellbeing of the masses.