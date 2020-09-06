Share:

NEW YORK-Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday with a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Djokovic was never really pushed by the German, who has taken just one set off the Serb in their five career meetings. The only drama came early on when Struff had break point opportunities but could not convert against Djokovic’s serve in the first game. The players stayed on serve until Struff sent a forehand wide on break point to give Djokovic a 5-3 lead. The Serb held to love the next game after firing an unreturnable serve to take the first set and coasted the rest of the way.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov rallied from 5-2 down in the fourth set to beat American Taylor Fritz 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2. Shapovalov will next face Belgian David Goffin for a place in the quarter-finals. Dan Evans became the final Briton to be knocked out of the singles draw after he suffered a 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 7-6(1) defeat by Frenchman Corentin Moutet. The result was followed by fellow Briton Cameron Norrie’s 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2 6-1 loss to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Belgian seventh seed David Goffin moved into the fourth round with a 6-1 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Filip Krajinovic, firing 36 winners and eight aces past the Serbian.

OSAKA SURVIVES SCARE TO REACH LAST-16 AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2 victory over fearless Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last-16 of the US Open on Friday.

The Japanese fourth seed initially looked like she would enjoy a routine day on the court but was forced to dig deep to secure victory after two hours and 33 minutes against an 18-year-old making her US Open main draw debut. “She didn’t back down from me or from, like, the speed of my ball, which for someone that young is kind of amazing, because I feel like, you know, the first set went that way, and then she could have faded in the second set,” said Osaka.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber was largely untroubled as she dispatched American Ann Li 6-3 6-4. The 17th seed has booked a place in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since she won the title in 2016. Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 to become the first player to move into the last 16 of the U.S. Open. Martic, who beat Gracheva in Prague on clay last month, hit fewer winners but broke six times while the Russian made 33 unforced errors.

American teenager Caty McNally raced past 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the final set tiebreak to win 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) in a second round match that was interrupted by rain on Thursday. The result means 11 American women have progressed to the third round of the tournament this week. Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens also finished her second round match on Friday, beating Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3 7-5.

Estonia’s 14th seed Anett Kontaveit booked a spot in the fourth round with an emphatic 6-3 6-2 victory over Poland’s Magda Linette, breaking her four times and smashing 14 winners past the 24th seed. Caroline Garcia, who knocked out top seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round, was beaten in straight sets by American Jennifer Brady who won 6-3 6-3 without dropping serve while ocnverting three break points.