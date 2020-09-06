Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A large number of villagers have been stranded under flooded water after developing the 400 wide breach in LBOD spinal drain near Naokot town. As per reports, flood water level increasing near Naokot town after failure of irrigation staff and labors to plug the 400 feet wide breach had developed in Left bank outfall spinal drain, six days ago.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial minister for irrigation department Sohail Anwer Siaal had visited the site to examine the plugging work of breach about a week back while irrigation minister had also claimed of its early plugging to ensure safety of large number of villages of Jhuddo taluka but despite passing 6 days breach could not yet be plug. Boats were being used to shift the flood affected people to safer places.

Irrigation staff with the help of labors were making efforts to plug the breach with the help of ropes, woods etc. Standed crops cotton, chili etc were also destroyed after inundating the three feet flood water. Assistant commissioner Taluka Jhuddo has distributed tents and mosqutoes nets as well as drinking water and ration in short quantity among the affected people living at roads.