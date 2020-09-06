Share:

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office on Sunday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control Saturday, resulting in serious injuries to one innocent civilian.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, 19 year old boy, resident of Village Kirni, sustained serious injuries.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2158 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 17 shahadats and serious injuries to 168 innocent civilians.