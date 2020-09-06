Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that Karachi is going to change under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will organize railways across the country, shift the half railways headquarter to Karachi.

In Lahore, Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed hosted a dinner in Mayo Garden in honor of the outgoing railway officers.

Addressing on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan today announced a package of Rs 1100 billion for Karachi.

He said that if the package announced by the Prime Minister was implemented in the true sense of the word, the people of Karachi would breathe a sigh of relief.

He said that people want government to solve their problems, the country's politics and the situation in Karachi is changing.

Sheikh Rashid also said that he would ask the young officers of Railways to come forward, we also have to work on ML-1 and make Lahore, Karachi equal.