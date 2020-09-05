Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are nearly always at loggerheads with each other but if there is something which can unite them briefly, it would be the absolutely disastrous devastation caused by the monsoon rains in Sindh. The flooding caused by the rain led to water-logging and disrupting power in several areas for multiple days, in addition to claiming at least 20 lives.

The outrage from the devastation, especially to the city of Karachi where there was severe damage to the infrastructure, appear to have forced the PPP and PTI to work together. Realising that even though the Sindh provincial government had a PPP majority, the fact that Pakistan’s largest and main metropolis was effectively dysfunctional reflected on his government, Imran Khan assured the people of Sindh that the PTI government would help the province. Addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail, the Prime Minister unveiled a “historic” financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion for Karachi’s transformation that he said will address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of the country’s financial hub.

That is undeniably an enormous amount, but it is also true that Karachi’s problems are monumental. While the two political parties are putting their differences aside to work on the seemingly insurmountable issues faced by the city is a welcome step, the huge relief package increases the stakes so much more, given how cash-strapped the economy is currently. Karachi’s problems are just too many and too systematic to be solved in one big historic package—apart from infrastructure issues, petty politics and a weak local governance system also plague Karachi’s development—and unfortunately, it cannot be said that the provincial government has earned the trust of its people that this package will be utilised wisely. With the federal government watching over this package, there might be some hope that this might finally lead to some redemption for its citizens, but for now, one cannot be blamed for viewing this with some trepidation.