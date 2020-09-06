ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 7 outlaws including a bike lifter and recovered five stolen bikes, hashish, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Saturday. According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in bike lifting incidents. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted special teams under supervision of DSP
Israr Ahmad
September 06, 2020
