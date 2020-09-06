Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrest­ed 7 outlaws including a bike lifter and recovered five sto­len bikes, hashish, and weap­ons from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Saturday. According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in bike lifting incidents. Follow­ing these orders, DIG (Oper­ations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted special teams un­der supervision of DSP