KANDHKOT - A local jirga, held here at Karampur on Saturday, imposed around Rs six million on each person as a penalty for ‘murdering’ Majid Ali Banglani, a class eighth student, in 2016. Former district chairman Kashmore Sardar Mir Mahboob Ali Bijrani and Provincial Minster for Mines and Minerals Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijrani supervised proceedings of the jirga which was held to settle a dispute over murder between two tribes. Hundreds of people, including members of both the tribes, notables of the city, and others attended the jirga, which after listening to both the parties, declared Abdul Bari Banglani and Asad Ali Dayo guilty. Out of Rs six million, Rs two million were paid on the spot, while the remaining amount will be paid in three installments. Members of both the tribes happily agreed to the decision, and hugged each other before leaving jirga’s venue.