PESHAWAR - Provincial Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman Saturday announced that his party would hold a Khatam-e-Nabuwat conference on September 7 (Monday) at Dalazak Peshawar.

He announced it during a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, where party leaders Maulana Attaulhaq Darwesh, Maulana Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Maulana Fazal Ali Haqani, Rehmat Salam Khattak and others were present. Maulana Attaur Rehman said that Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam and no other law would be allowed in the country. He said that some elements were trying to amend Khatam-e-Nabuwat law but JUI-F would not compromise on any such amendment. He said that Qadianies (Ahmadis) were considered non Muslims in constitution of Pakistan and they would be so forever. He further said that Pakistan needed to hold good relations with neighboring countries and that it would strengthen Pakistan’s economy.