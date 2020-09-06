Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day-long visit to flood-hit areas including Reshun and Golain Gol of district Chitral where he assessed the damages caused by recent heavy rain fall and floods and reviewed rehabilitation activities being carried out by departments concerned.

He also distributed financial assistance cheques among the flood-victims and expressed sympathy with them. Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony, he said the government stood by its people, specially flood affectees, and would go all-out for their quick relief and rehabilitation. He said a comprehensive plan had been formulated in this regard.

Mahmood Khan said the PTI government had given the gift of district Upper Chitral to people of Chitral and would leave no stone unturned for its development. He said he would again visit district Chitral and announce special package for its rehabilitation and development.

MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Special Assistant to CM on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz, Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheer-ul-Islam, and high-ups of Chitral district administration were also present on the occasion.

The CM directed the authorities concerned for installation of steel access bridge at Reshun by Sept 9. He said the provincial government had cognizance of sufferings of the people affected by floods and the government was active and utilizing all its resources for mitigating the hardships being faced by them.

Mahmood Khan assured the flood victims that rehabilitation work of roads, water supply schemes, irrigation channels and other installations destroyed by recent floods would be completed at the earliest.

He said he would also visit other flood-affected areas of the province including Tor Ghar and Shangla to review damages.

Earlier, the CM was given a detailed presentation on damages and rehabilitation plan. He was informed that essential non food items and food items had been distributed among the flood-affectees.

while plan was already formulated for the restoration of infrastructure damaged by floods which would be implemented on emergency basis.

The Chief Minister was informed that Chitral-Booni-Mastooj Road had been federalized. He was also briefed about estimated cost and restoration plan of damaged roads, bridges, water supply schemes, construction of embankments along the river, irrigation channels and protection walls.