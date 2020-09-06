Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly session on Monday (tomorrow), in which two FATF-related bills would be referred to the joint sitting of the parliament. The President summoned the 26th National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The government is constitutionally bound to refer the FATF-related bills, recently rejected in the upper house of the Parliament, from the National Assembly to the joint session of the Parliament to get these bills passed.