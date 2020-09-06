Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday paid rich tribute to the COVID martyrs, with regards to Martyrs Day, who rendered the sacrifices of their lives during the outbreak of coronavirus and resolved to make every effort to defeat the pandemic.

The forum paid homage to the healthcare workers, law enforcement agencies’ professionals and workers of various departments who breathed their last, serving the coronavirus affected patients.

The forum made special prayers for the martyrs and resolved to bring all out resources for coping with the pandemic and ensuring protection of the masses from the fatal virus. It added that no restrain would be made from making any sort of sacrifice both in men and material to overcome the COVID-19 contagion.

The forum also discussed arrangements and preparations made for opening up of schools particularly the media awareness campaign and education messages prepared. The forum was also briefed over ramp up of testing capacity in different regions.

It was also informed that all decisions with regards to opening of schools and other educational institutions would be finalized on September 7 after stakeholder consultation and consensus. The Forum also reviewed the EPI Curve Chart data.