KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that no death was reported from coronavirus in the province during the past 24-hours. Giving a daily briefing on the coronavirus situation, the Chief Minister said that they had conducted 9,738 tests for the virus which resulted in 230 positive cases during the past 24 hours. “We have so far performed 1,036,313 tests in the province with 130,483 of them resulting positive,” he said adding that overall 2,422 people have died from the virus in the province. The Chief Minister said that the province recorded 2,152 recoveries during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 126,164.

“We have currently 1,897 active patients of coronavirus in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Giving details of COVID-19 figures in Karachi, the Chief Minister said that out of 230 tests performed, 120 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Mr Shah said that 9738 tests were conducted against which 230 cases emerged that constituted two percent current detection rate. So far 1,046,051 samples have been tested which detected 130,483 cases all over Sindh that constituted overall 12 percent detection rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 1897 patients were under treatment, including 1578 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 313 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 157 patients were stated to be critical, including 16 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to CM, out of 230 new cases 120 have been detected from Karachi. They include 38 South, 32 East, 27 Korangi, 12 Central, six Malir and five West. Mirpurkhas has 14 cases, Hyderabad eight, Badin seven, Qamabr and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Dadu four, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur and Umerkot three each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur and Thatta two each and Ghotki and Jacobabad once each.

The Chief Minister urged people of Sindh to stay safe by observing precautionary measures.