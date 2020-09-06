Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said the Armed Forces of Pakistan in September, 1965 had defeated the enemy many times greater in might than it and were always ready to defeat nefarious intentions of the enemy.

He was addressing to the investiture ceremony as chief guest and conferred military awards to Army personnel for acts of gallantry during various operations, here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The families of Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis, senior serving Military Officers and Soldiers also attended the ceremony. As many as 40 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 24 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Bisalat and a soldier was awarded United Nations (UN) Medal. The medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

family members.

He said, “On this occasion, I want to send a message to my nation and the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country. But if war is imposed on us, we will befittingly respond to every aggression.”

He added that they had demonstrated this in response to the failed air strike at Balakot and the enemy should have no doubt. COAS said September 6, 1965 was an indelible chapter in our history. “This is the day when countless stories of unity of the nation, love of homeland, sacrifice and bravery were marked in history.”

It was not just a day for the nation but evidence to our courage and also commemorated the martyrs of 1948, 1965, 1971, the Kargil War and the war on terror, he added. General Qamar Javed Bajwa said even today they were defending their freedom with our blood. “That is why we are here today to remember the great deeds of our martyrs and conquerors and to pay tribute to their sacrifices. It is due to their courage, bravery and sacrifices that our freedom, sovereignty, peace and security are established.”

