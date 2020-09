Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the UN Security Council agenda. In his tweets on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Jammu and Kashmir will remain on the agenda of the UN Security Council until Kashmiris are granted their inherent right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.