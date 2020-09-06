Share:

KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced a historic Rs 1,113 billion package under the Karachi Transformation Plan to resolve the lingering and chronic issues of the port city, including provision of clean drinking water, cleaning of drains, and sewage and solid waste disposal within three years.

PM Imran Khan reached flood-hit Karachi on Saturday where he chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood situation and other administrative affairs. Later while addressing a press conference, the PM unveiled details of the mega development plan.

He said both the federal and provincial governments would contribute to the total package. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal and provincial ministers and a number of legislators were also present on this occasion. For better coordination and implementation of

the plan, Imran Khan said, it was agreed upon to set up a Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) with all the stakeholders on board to promptly and swiftly resolve the burning issues of Karachi.

As per details, out of total Rs 1,113 billion of the development package, Rs 92 billion would be spent on water supply projects, Rs 141 billion on sewage treatment, Rs 267 billion on solid waste management, storm water drains clearance and resettlement, Rs 41 billion for roads and Rs 572 billion for mass transit, rail and road transport.

Terming it ‘a historic day’ for Karachi, the prime minister said the country was already going through the coronavirus pandemic when it was hit by flash floods triggered by unusual seasonal rainfall. “The floods have hardly hit different areas of Balochistan, interior Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat and Chitral. The country has been passing through another test,” he added.

The prime minister said Karachi also witnessed unprecedented rainfall, which caused devastation and expressed the resolve that they would jointly tackle all the issues.

Under the short, medium and long terms plans, drains would be completely cleaned, whereas the provincial government had taken responsibility to rehabilitate the displaced people from the illegal encroachments, he added. He said major issues like the sewage system and solid waste, transport, circular railway, and roads for Green Line would be fully resolved under the package permanently.

The prime minister said the residents of Karachi had been passing through ordeals and mentioned that functioning of different civic jurisdictions had created problems in the resolution of the issues. He also lauded the armed forces for their relief and rescue activities in different parts of the country. Imran Khan stressed that implementation part of the Karachi package would be essential, besides well coordination by all the stakeholders under the PCIC.

He cited that due to setting up a national coordination committee in the wake of coronavirus, they succeeded in overcoming the pandemic due to well-coordinated efforts put by all the stakeholders, including the provincial governments.

Similarly, they responded collectively over the locust threat, which was still looming, he observed.

The prime minister said contrary to Pakistan, the coronavirus pandemic was affecting India very hard impacting her economy. Pakistan had emerged successful in controlling its spread due to total coordinated efforts by all the stakeholders.

PM takes notice of lack of facilities for malnourished children in Karachi

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday took notice of the shortage of facilities including required nutrients and medical treatment for the malnourished children in Karachi.

In a meeting with the parents of the malnourished children, arranged by Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda, the prime minister directed for paying special attention on treatment of the said children at the hospitals. The parents apprised the prime minister of the lack of treatment facilities for their children and also thanked Faisal Vawda for taking responsibility of 165 such kids.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said ensuring ease of doing business is the foremost priority of the government. He was talking to a delegation of businessmen and traders in Karachi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said the business community plays a pivotal role in the development of the country and responsibility rests with the government to fully facilitate it. He said the government’s aim is to introduce automation so that the people could start their businesses in a transparent manner in the minimum possible time. Imran Khan stressed that promotion of construction and its allied sectors will generate immense job opportunities in the country.

The delegation commended the Prime Minister’s successful strategy against Covid-19 and the incentives given to the business community.

GDA leader Sadruddin Rashdi calls on Prime Minister

Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Pir Sadruddin Rashdi Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. During the meeting, they discussed the matters relating to politics and development works in Sindh province.

MQM delegation calls on Prime Minister

Also, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday. The delegation comprised Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and party leader Faisal Subzwari. Federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and provincial PTI leaders were also present.

During the meeting, they discussed the matter pertaining to the politics as well as the development of Karachi.