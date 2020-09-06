Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy’s relief operation continued to meet post-flood eventualities to ensure restoration of flooded areas with rescue and relief efforts at various localities of Sindh.

Pakistan Navy’s Emergency Response Teams are consistently supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the flood affectees, according to a press release received, Saturday. Pakistan Navy diving teams equipped with boats and special diving kits carried out search and rescue operation at district Badin and district Tando Bago in coordination with the district administration. Additionally, Pakistan Navy diving and response teams have been stationed at various locations in Karachi/Sindh for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to floods.

Pakistan Navy teams are providing relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in areas of Allah Bux Goth, Mirpur Bathoro, Ramzan Ghagar Goth, Umer Ghagar Goth, Sain Dino Jutt Goth, Allah Bux Jutt Goth, Ghulam Rathoo Jutt Goth, Rajab Khan Goth and Misri Jutt Goth in Sindh.

Medical teams also provided medical aid to over 300 people predisposed to various diseases due to flooding at Sujawal and Mir Pur Mathelo, they said. The officials said that in continuation to the relief assistance, food packets and clean water was distributed amongst more than 2,500 vulnerable families at Hindu Goth, Surjani Town and Korangi in Karachi.