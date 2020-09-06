Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan’s patriotic soldiers demonstrated wonderful national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong neighbouring country. Taimoor, in a message on Saturday said Defence Day of Pakistan is the best reflection of our national unity and solidarity. “Our country is facing several challenges and in this challenging era our nation in general and youth in particular need to show great amount of spirit and discipline to overcome different dilemmas”. Taimoor said: “We pay homage to our martyrs and survivors and salute the courage and professionalism of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who defended the Motherland in the most commendable manner in 1965 war.”