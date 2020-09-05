Share:

ISLAMABAD-She became a pop sensation with hit songs such as Girls and Anywhere. But Rita Ora oozed rock glamour as she enjoyed a night out in London.

The British star, 29, wore a striking pair of diagonal two tone trousers and a low cut cardigan as she strolled through the city centre.

She kept her long blonde tresses in an effortlessly stylish loose wave with a middle parting for the 80s’ inspired look. Rita also opted for a dewy makeup look that featured smokey brown eye-shadow and rose-tinted lip. The blonde beauty rocked a pair of brown fitted trousers, with a contrasting diagonal leather panel that ran across her hips. She left little to the imagination as she exposed her midriff and cleavage in a revealing black cardigan. For the eclectic look, she accessorized with a mixture of silver necklaces and opted for a bedazzled buckle belt that sparkled under the flash of the paparazzi cameras. She brought the outfit together with a leather black bucket bag adorned with diamond tassles. As she made her way across the street, she displayed her black vinyl platform heels that finished off the rock chick look.