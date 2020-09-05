Share:

In these times Extremism is a huge challenge being squared up by different political, social and cultural organisations right across the world. This phenomena of extremism or fanaticism have curbed the ways of development and progress for the human race in different parts of the world. It is not a brand new sensation for us but it has played havoc in different ages of human history.

Extremism is the conflict of interests. Extremism has unleashed innumerable and unbearable destruction and the whole world is full of its examples. Most glaring is that of Modi who is pitched as the Prime Minister of India to let out fascist agenda of RSS to subject Muslims and other minorities to brutality and bigotry.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA,

Sujawal.