Share:

Russia has acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Chief of General Staff of Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov during a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Moscow also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

CJCSC is on a two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum.