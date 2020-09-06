Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of General Staff of Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov has lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism. According to Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, he was talking to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Moscow. “Matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.”

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee is on two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at Shanghai Cooperation Organization forum. He will also attend closing ceremony of ‘International Military Games 2020 at Moscow.