MULTAN - Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha, directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to further improve its public service delivery.

He ordered to take steps on war footing to improve the recovery of WASA bills. Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha, expressed these views during visit to WASA head office on Saturday.

He directed to pay focus on recovery of pending dues of bills to improve WASA resources.

Managing Director (MD) WASA, Nasir Iqbal, giving briefing to Secretary Housing, said that WASA was providing drainage facilities to 65 percent population of the city.

Provision of water facility was also being provided to 55 percent population adding that strength of WASA consumers was up to 350,000.

The agency is facing serious financial crisis due to low tariff adding that there were also issues in dealing operational matters due to deteriorated condition of machinery.

The crown failure issues enhanced due to 1,100 kilometers defective sewerage lines. 297 million gallon sewerage water was being generated in the city while 59 million gallon water was being thrown into river after Suraj Miani waste water treatment plant on daily basis.

The steps were being taken for waste water treatment plant in South as Rs40 billion to be spent on the mega project.