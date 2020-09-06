Share:

BADIN - Welcoming the development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi, PPP Sindh Information Secretary Senator Aajiz Damrah on Saturday said it was a good initiative, but at the same time reminded him (PM) of also focusing on other rain-affected districts of the province.

Talking to the media here at the residence of PPP MPA from Badin Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, he said, “It must be borne in mind that out of Rs1100 billion, around Rs500 billion would be spent on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), which is a CPEC project.”

Asserting that Sindh’s share in the NFC Award was guaranteed by the constitution, Damrah said if proper allocation of amounts under the Award was made, many issues could be resolved at the earliest.

He said more than 60 percent areas fell in the domain of Centre, 20 percent in the domain of local bodies, while remaining 20 percent were looked after by the Sindh government. “But only the Sindh government is singled out for Karachi’s problems such as those resulting from downpour, cleanliness and others,” he said and alleged attempts were made to create hurdles for the provincial government.

Damrah said Sindh received record rains this year, resulting in losses to people’s lives and properties.

He added disposal of rainwater was underway and the provincial government was working hard for the rehabilitation of people affected by monsoon rains as well as those displaced by floods. “Tents and ration bags are being provided to victims of the calamity after gathering data of such people,” PPP leader said, and assured that everybody would be provided relief.

On this occasion, PPP General Secretary from district Badin Haji Sain Bux Jamali, MPA Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, PPP Information Secretary Fida Hussain Mandhro, PPP Youth Wing President Khan Sahib Jamali, Haji Hanif Khaskheli and others were also present.

Earlier, Aajiz Damrah visited different downpour-affected areas of the district and assured the affectees that the Sindh government would not leave them alone in these testing times.