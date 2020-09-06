Share:

MIRANSHAH - A soldier was martyred and three got wounded when unidentified gunmen fired at them in Mir Ali, sub-division of North Waziristan district on Saturday, police said. The armed men fired shots at the security personnel near Gulshan Adda in Hassokhel area. A soldier identified as Haris was martyred and those injured were identified as Nail Zeeshan, Naik Ambraiz and Sepoy Abdullah. Those wounded were hospitalised, while nobody has so far accepted the responsibility of the attack. Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in a clash with security personnel in South Waziristan district, according to official sources. The militant commanders, identified as Rahmatullah, Spalatoi and Adil Khan were killed in a clash with the security forces in Sarvekai subdivision. The sources said the security forces were conducting a search operation in the area.