LAHORE - Chairman Ulema Council and President Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi called on former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence Saturday. MNAs Shafay Hussain and Salik Hussain were also present during the meeting.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that Moharrum-ul-Haram had passed peacefully. He said that Inter-Faith Harmony Committee had played very important role in maintaining peace during Muharram.

If ulema of all schools of thought continue teaching love and brotherhood like this, he said, miscreants would not get any opportunity to spread hatred.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi expressed his consonance with the remarks of Ch Shujaat Hussain regarding Inter-Faith Harmony. He said presently all ulema were united on one platform.