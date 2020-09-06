Share:

LAHORE-Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad with other 24 religious scholars met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Saturday at the Governor House.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab paid tributes to Armed Forces for rooting out terrorism and maintaining law and order in Pakistan.

Sarwar assured the religious scholars of the government’s support in taking action against those who disrupt religious harmony in the country.

According to details Governor Punjab held a meeting with Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Alama Mohammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Maulana Mohammad Khan Laghari, Syed Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Allama Tahir Ul Hassan, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq among others.

Matters regarding inter-faith harmony came under discussion during this meeting.

Talking to the media after a meeting with Ulema, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that religious scholars from all schools of thought are playing an exemplary role in promoting interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

He said that all of us have to fight with those elements were igniting flames of sectarianism in Pakistan. Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan PTI government has taken aboard religious scholars from all schools of thought.

He said that we witnessed religious harmony on the occasion of Ashura. Brotherhood and tolerance shall prevail in Pakistan, he added.

Governor said that in addition to Armed Forces, the religious scholars are playing a vital role in rooting out terrorism from Pakistan.

He said that 22 crore Pakistanis stand with the Pakistan Army and other security forces.

He said that Pakistan belongs to all of us so we must play our bit in defeating our enemies.

Addressing the meeting with religious scholars Governor Punjab said that we are taking action against the miscreant elements according to the constitution without any discrimination.

We will not let anyone disrupt law and order in the country, he said.

Governor Punjab said that the PTI government has taken historic initiatives for the religious minorities under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In India, RSS goons with support from the Modi government have made the lives of minorities miserable.

This state sponsored terrorism in India should be worrisome for the whole world.

He said that it is the time that the Muslims of the whole world must unite on issues of Kashmir and Palestine. Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that we are promoting religious harmony in the Holy month of Muharram and we are working with scholars from all schools of thought in this regard.

He said that regardless of any sect, we will stand against those who commit the sin of blasphemy.