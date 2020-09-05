Share:

ISLAMABAD - The USA remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first month of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and UAE. The total exports to the USA during July 2020 were recorded at $336.640 million against the exports of $373.548 million during July 2019, showing negative growth of 9.88 per cent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $145.374 million against the exports of $147.334 million last year, showing nominal decrease of 1.33 per cent. UAE was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $118.088 million during the month under review against the exports of $172.859 million during last year, showing decrease of 31.68 per cent, SBP data revealed.