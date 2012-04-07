

RAWALPINDI - Regional Food Festival 2012 kicked off at Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel Rawalpindi here on Friday. High Commissioner of Maldives in Pakistan Dr Aishath Shehenaz Adam and HC of Malaysia Dato Ahmad Anwar Bin jointly cut the ribbon as guests of honour.

PC GM Sheharyar Mirza and Media Manager Asad Shah warmly welcomed all the participants.

The HC of Maldives appreciated the taste of Pakistani dishes. She said that arranging RFF 2012 was a good idea to introduce country’s popular dishes before the world.

“Actually Pakistani is famous and also liked in all over the world because of its delicious taste” she added.

The GM PC said that festival would reflect the colorful culture from all the five provinces of the country.

He said that this event would also be helpful to promote tourism and hotel industry in the country.