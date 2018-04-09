Share:

Rawalpindi - A five-day polio drive would commence in the district from April 9. The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary said that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams, 287 fixed points, 119 transit points, 221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges administer polio drops to 840,000 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the District.

The CEO informed that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

“The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” He said that continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile during an awareness session about the importance of polio drops held at Jamia Masjid Rawalpindi after Jumma congregation, religious scholars have asked parents to ensure administration of polio vaccine drops to their kids to prevent them from permanent disability.

Divisional Khateeb Rawalpindi Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi speaking on the occasion said that vaccination of polio drops is imperative for children under five years age and it is our moral and national obligation to extend their cooperation to achieve the targets fixed for the purpose.

Mr. Yasir Butt said that the parents who refused to administer polio drops to their kids should realise their responsibility because any negligence would cause disability in their kids.

The experts on the occasion clarified various misconceptions created by vested interests about polio vaccine and said that Sop was being strictly observed to ensure the efficacy of polio vaccine and maintain the required temperature.

our staff reporter