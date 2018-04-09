Share:

The reassuring words of Secretary-General (SG) of the United Nations (UN) that “the body was following the Kashmir situation very closely” confirm the fact that the body is a mere observer in the face of immense injustices against Kashmiri people. What else proof does one need that the UN has failed in fulfilling its utmost responsibility of saving the 'future generations' from the scourge of war? What the UN, however, fails to observe is that the brutal occupation of Kashmir is not short of a war at all. It is a war in continuation for seven decades. Therefore, the UN as body fails to comprehend the stories of deaths told again and again in the killing fields of Kashmir as war.

No warnings of any sort of actions or sanctions against India for its worst record of human rights in Kashmir give the impression that Kashmiris are children of a lesser god. Despite the fact that spokesperson for SG of the body recognises India’s reluctance to agree to solve the matter with the help of 'good offices of the UN', yet the body fails to exert any pressure on Indian state to put a stop to its violations of human rights.

Without solving the issue of Kashmir UN’s decolonisation agenda remains incomplete, which is based on Security Council resolutions that pledge the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people. So far Kashmir, along with Palestine, is UN’s most persistent failure as generation after generation of Kashmiris has witnessed nothing but only broken promises and brutal oppression in the hands of an oppressor state. Keeping in mind the fact that Kashmir is one of the most protracted and bloody occupations in the world—and one of the most ignored, the UN should not issue just mollifying statements. The concerns of the UN should translate into concrete actions against Indian violations in the held Kashmir.