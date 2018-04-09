Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that voices in support of giving respect to vote were resonating throughout the country and in the times to come the power of democracy and Constitution would have ascendency over everything else.

Talking to media outside Ehtesab Court and Supreme Court here, Marriyum said that whatever had happened to the last 17 Prime Ministers would not be allowed to be done to the elected Prime Ministers in future.

She said the masses wanted the elections to be held in time and God willing they would take place on time.

Marriyum said there were a lot of speculations about the holding or ,otherwise, of the Senate elections but they did happen on time irrespective of, whatever, transpired during those elections. She said that the timely holding of election was the victory of democracy.

The Minister welcoming the statement by the CJ to ensure the holding of elections on time because Constitution did not allow any delay, said he should take notice for holding of transparent and unblemished general elections in 2018 making sure that all the political parties had a level playing field lest the PML-N was ousted from the general elections like the Senate elections.

She expressed the hope that after CJ’s statement all efforts would be made to ensure the holding of fair and transparent elections in the country.

The Minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan should also fulfil its responsibility in that regard.

She said that the PML-N was the largest political party of the country and the result of 2018 election hopefully would reflect that reality.

The Minister referring to Hasil Bizenjo and Mehmood Khan Achakzai said they had the voice of people behind them who had elected them. She said that the party led by Asif Ali Zardari was not the PPP and, whatever, it was doing under his stewardship was a negation of original creed of the PPP.

Marriyum said that she had advised Bilawal Bhutto to invite Zardari to join PPP and also apprise him about the philosophy of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his going to the gallows as well as the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto for the supremacy of democracy, adding, it was possible only when Asif Ali Zardari joins the party.