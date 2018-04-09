Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday issued notices to Secretary President of Pakistan and other respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice conducted hearing of the petition challenging the appointment of president IIUI and issued notices to Secretary President of Pakistan, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rector IIUI and Dr. Darweish directing them for reply within two weeks.

In his petition, the petitioner Sajid Mahmood who moved the court through his counsel Khawar Ameer Bukhari, stated the charges of illegal appointment, nepotism, corruption and misuse of powers by Dr. Ahmed Yousaf Al Darweish.

He maintained that Dr. Darweish has spoiled the culture of the institute during his 6 year tenure. His tenure already exceeded the 4 year term. Misusing his powers and influence, he added that Dr. Darweish awarded a BS International Relations (IR) degree tor his son, in violation of the rules and regulations, while his son barely visited Pakistan during the degree period.

Bukhari informed the court that Dr. Darweish can communicate in Arabic only, which has created an obstacle for the faculty to communicate with him. He has also appointed a number of interpreters who are running university affairs as per their own whims and wishes.

The counsel contended that Darweish, by no stretch of imagination, is an international academician. He does not have to his credit even an average level of research track record and knows no international languages except his mother tongue Arabic. President being the Chief Executive Officer of the university is largely unable to communicate with the students, teachers and other university employees. Dr. Darweish does not fulfil the minimum 15 years of teaching and research experience, minimum 15 research publications in HEC recognised journals of research, and PhD from any HEC recognized national or international institution, which is the minimum criterion for the appointment of a professor by HEC.

Mentioning the irregularities of Dr. Darweish, petitioner said that the president of IIUI constructed a building (commonly known as Khaima) at IRD guest house, on the university land without permission or approval from Board of Governors of IIUI. The contract of this construction was given to a contractor without following GoP rules, source(s) of financing for its construction is also unknown, and finances received for its construction were never put on IIUI’s finance department record. This makes the whole process dubious and criminal in nature. He is living at the illegally constructed Khaima at IRD Guest House for the last many years. This has made it difficult for the university teachers and employees to use the guesthouse for social purposes due to the unnecessarily luxurious lifestyle of the President who has heavily deployed security there. However, he did not surrender his house rent in lieu of official residence at IIUI premises, which constitutes a financial irregularity. His house rent and other privileges, including his terms and conditions of appointment, are not known to anybody.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that Dr Darweish being a foreigner cannot hold any executive post in Pakistan as a number of Parliamentarians and executives were disqualified on the grounds of dual nationality and more were being investigated for it including University Professors and executives. In light of this, Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken a suo-moto action by directing all the public sector institutions of the country to identify and report those holding dual nationality. In compliance with the orders, the University of Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan have already initiated the process for identifying the dual nationality holders appointed on Grade 17 and above.

He continued that during his term, a stall of Israel was organized in IIUI, and the conflict of Gulf region also translated in IIUI, where a traditional Qatri Iftar dinner, last year, for the needy students of IIUI was called off at the nick of time. A number of illegal appointments including that of top management and professors were made during his tenure as President. Dr. Darweish also pardoned the officials with proven financial embezzlement. The inquiry committees also lingered important university matters and the influential people were never penalized. Surprisingly, the officials who did not even fulfil the appointment criteria were given up to 17 increments at the time of their appointment.

Therefore, the Petitioner prayed to the court to disqualify Dr. Darweish from holding the office of President of the University (IIUI) and urged for a competitive process be initiated for induction of new President IIUI.

shahid rao