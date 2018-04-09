Share:

ISLAMABAD-Awesome Aqeel Khan once again came to rescue Pakistan, as he beat Uzbekistan’s Sanjan Fayziev in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I second match to square the things, as Aisam lost against Denis Istomin in the first match played here at Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts Friday.

The responsibility was once again on the shoulders of Aqeel to save Pakistan’s blushes and kept them alive in the tie, after a gallant Aisam, despite facing health issues, fought brilliantly, but thumb injury forced him to retire, which gave Uzbekistan 1-0 lead in the tie. Aqeel was fully aware of the fact that anything less than victory could spell disaster, as it was most likely, in case Aqeel also lost his match, Aisam would have not played in the doubles, which would have almost guarantee Uzbekistan’s Davis Cup win.

Aqeel was up against super-fit Sanjan Fayziev while Aqeel’s determination and ‘never say die’ attitude was at its level best. It was highly electrifying first set as both the players exhibited top class tennis. Aqeel was hitting forehand, backhands and down the line winners, while Fayziev was also at his usual best. The crowd was playing massive part as they came in huge numbers while Aisam’s mother Nausheen Ihtesham was also highly involved first with Aisam and then with Aqeel.

Both Aqeel and Sanjan Fayziev managed to hold onto their respective serves in the first set and it was 6-6, so the set went into tie break. Aqeel could have wrapped up the set as he had chance of winning tie break, when he was 6-5 up and serving, but he missed golden opportunity and Fayziev took full advantage of Aqeel’s error and won the set 7-6 (6) in 55 minutes.

Aqeel never showed any sign of weakness and started the second set on a brisk pace and got his reward in the third game, when he broke Fayziev’s serve and he kept on holding his serve and levelled the match at one-set-all and then he took the second set 6-4 in 37 minutes. In the third set, Aqeel cool, calm and composed, while Fayziev was looking tired, nervous and hapless. Aqeel immediately broke third game of Fayziev. He played long rallies and focused on keeping hold to his serve and not to break any further Fayziev’s serves, which helped him win the third set 6-4 in 46 minutes.

As soon as he won the set and match, he bowed down on both knees to say thanks to Almighty Allah, while entire Pakistani team and PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan rushed to the courts to congratulate Aqeel, while Aisam was also there to hug his old mate and long time doubles partner. The entire venue erupted with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while the spectators started taking selfies with tennis heroes of the country.

Talking to The Nation soon after winning the crucial match, Aqeel said: “I was pretty confident that I could do it for Pakistan. After watching Aisam playing so well, it gave me so much heart and the moment I had made up my mind, I had to win this for Aisam and I have done it. Now we will play the doubles for Pakistan and hopefully, we will be able to win and try to win reverse singles as well. It will be very tough task for me and Aisam and in case we win the doubles, it will be decided later who will play the reverse singles.”

Earlier in the first match of the day, it was Aisam against Uzbek No 1 Denis Istomin. Aisam must blame himself not to win the first set, as despite having countless opportunities and committing seven double faults during the tie break, even then he had chances of winning the set, but he failed to do so.

Aisam started the first set well by holding his serve, while he could have break second serve of Istomin, when he was 15-40 down, but Istomin managed to stage comeback and held his serve. It was the only chance for Aisam to break serve, as after that both the players held onto their serves. Aisam committed three double faults, even then he managed to hold onto his serves and it was 6-6 and set went into tie break. Istomin got mini-break when Aisam committed double fault.

At 10-9, Istomin had the chance of wrapping up the set, when he was serving, but he committed the double fault, which was his first and only in the match. Aisam, despite four double faults in the tie-break, still had chances, but he failed to execute and Istomin finally won the set 7-6 (17) in one hour and 18 minutes of highly world class tennis.

In the second set, when Aisam was 1-2 down, cramps forced him to take 3 minutes break. The chair umpire had no option but to award two games to Istomin, as according to rules, player could take injury time out, not on cramps or self-inflicted injuries and after three minutes, the chair umpire announced that Istomin won the second set 4-1 in 13 minutes. Now Pakistani pair of Aisam/Aqeel is most likely to face Uzbek pair of Sanjar Fayziyev/Jurabek Karimov.

Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan hits a return to Uzbekistan’s Sanjan Fayziev during their Davis Cup match.–Photo by Reporter