Smart City is an idea to adapt up to the developing issues relating to urbanisation. This approach for the most part depends on the utilisation of innovative progression and is considered as a winning strategy against the multilayered issues in huge urban areas. For example, the techniques to battle wrongdoing, activity clog, contamination, vitality preservation and waste treatment all have looked for the help of counterfeit consciousness created through innovative progression. The most recent expansion to make a smart city is having smart portability over the territory of the city. Versatility has turned into an issue depleting the asset of the considerable number of partners in the city. Keen versatility requires an interest in high innovations as well as a solid political framework that can facilitate this weight on subjects. The point of this article is to examine the Smart Mobility activities embraced in the super urban areas over the world and to explore about the part of Internet and Communication Technology (ICT) in supporting brilliant portability activities, Furthermore, this hypothesis will evaluate the effect of smart versatility activities on the nature of a typical native's life, subsequently making open an incentive for the city overall. Such an approach will give solution for issues like clog in a few super urban areas crosswise over Pakistan. Subsequently, a Smart City is a mind boggling, long haul vision of a superior urban settlement, going for lessening its natural impression and at making better personal satisfaction for residents.

Besides this, people have always searched for ways to reduce the time and energy we put into our efforts. The world has found faster ways to build and to reduce the human energy cost. The journey started by developing better tools for hunting. Later on, there is invention of faster ways to travel. Human has created the hammer, the bow and the arrow such as the steam engine. Later, these tools greater efficiency gained a name. And that name is coined as technology. Technology and invention have always gone hand in hand. And in the internet age, efficiencies in technology are often found online in China. The impact of online invention on daily lives can be seen most clearly in Chinese daily lives. As considered to be a world leader in the Internet technology. China's government and enterprises strive to use the latest tools and innovations to improve the everyday of regular citizens this means that is in China. Traditional modes of operation represent new opportunities and activities as routine as one's daily commute or a trip to the hospital are ripe for disruption. In this article, we take a look at how DiDi Chuxing increased the efficiency of established processes and helped everyday citizens save time in their day to day lives.

An introduction to Didi Chuxinq

"We wanted to build China’s largest one-Stop travel. We wanted to use the internees to connect all vehicles on the road coordinating traffic and sharing information with each other and to change the overall landscape of traffic. This is a quote from Cheng We' Zeno. The Founder Of DIDi Chuxinq. DiDi Chuxinq is the China’s premier online transportation networking company. Users can use the app to call a taxi, find a carpool and order a luxury vehicle. One of Did' Chuxings most powerful functions is finding a bike share. However, the data analytics for example DiDi found that between December 2016 and March 2017 more than 83.2 million people in used the ride sharing function DiDi Chuxinq app and carpooled over of using the DiDi app said they were willing to share a ride with a stranger. This provided them with previously unknown insight '"to market strategy.

However, as you see the big data of DiDi Chuxing proved much more useful then that when its application was expanded to government and society Didi Chuxing and Jinan's Traffic Crisis Jinan. The capital of Shandong province in eastern China has twice as many residents, as Los Angeles like all booming cites, it faces massive traffic congestion on a daily basis.

The city’s downtown area is the worst affected. In a rush hour it can take up to 40 minutes to cross six out of ten intersections in the city center. Part of the reason for this is that the traffic lights do not change according to real-time traffic conditions.

In China, enterprises and government often team up to tackle problems. In this case, DiDi Chuxing collaborated with traffic controllers in Jinan to upgrade the traffic light system using their big data and algorithms. In less than two months, the average time it took pass through six intersections dropped from 40 minutes to Just over 30 minutes real terms, this means that the average commuter saved 20 minutes a day or 120 hours a year.

In order to conclude, if Pakistan adopt the similar strategy and design it could easily develop a smart city which is not only the need of time indeed a foremost requirement for the accelerated population growth. China is our neighbouring countries from where we cannot only replicate the framework indeed ask them for technology transfer and adapting its advanced process mechanisms.