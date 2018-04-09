Share:

GOLD COAST:- A Commonwealth Games athlete is in serious condition at a Gold Coast hospital after being diagnosed with malaria, officials said on Friday. The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, is under close observation at Gold Coast University Hospital after being admitted on Thursday with the mosquito-borne disease. "The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH," a statement from the organising committee said. "The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored." The statement added that "there is no locally acquired malaria in mainland Australia".–AFP